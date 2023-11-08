No Rajuk approval for 7 housing projects

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha yesterday said seven out of 16 housing projects in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan and neighbouring areas have not been given final approval.

Rajuk submitted a list of the housing projects to the Appellate Division of Supreme Court through Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed in compliance with the court's November 2 directive.

The seven projects are -- Purbachal Housing Project, Judicial Officers Housing Society, Civil Aviation Residential Zone, Jamuna Builders, Nassa Group, Pink City, and Haji Camp.

Meanwhile, process for approval of three housing projects -- BCS Admin Housing Society; Police Officers Housing Society and Bonrupa Residential Project -- are underway, it said in the document.

The capital's development authority also said land has been acquired for Rajuk Uttara Model Town (Sector 4 and 6) project. However, it did not clarify whether the project has been approved or not.

Five projects -- East West Properties Limited, Jolshiri Housing Project, Neptune Properties Limited, Swadesh Residential Project and Lake City Concord -- have got final approval by Rajuk.

Rajuk's urban planner Md Ashraful Islam, deputy urban planner Nabayan Khisa and assistant urban planner Md Hasibul Hasan signed the document on November 5.

On November 2, the SC asked the additional attorney general to produce the papers before it during hearing of two appeals that challenged a High Court judgement which justified the Ashiyan City housing project in Dhaka's Holan and Ashkona.

Yesterday, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, concluded hearing of the appeals and set November 22 for delivering verdict.

The appeals were filed by the government, and eight rights organisations including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Ain O Salish Kendra, and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust.