No provision for staying conviction if appeal pending

HC says in full verdict

The High Court has observed that there is no provision for staying the conviction of an individual in a case while an appeal against it remains pending.

A conviction can either be scrapped, affirmed or modified upon disposing of the appeal, said an HC bench in the full text released yesterday of a judgement.

The bench on March 18 delivered the verdict scrapping the Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order on the conviction and sentence of Grameen Telecom Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus and directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan and granted them bail in a case filed under the labour law.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain, however, stayed their sentences and fines until disposal of the appeals filed by the Nobel laureate and three others, challenging the verdict of the Third Labour Court in Dhaka in the case and also asked the chairman of the Labour Appellate Tribunal to dispose of the appeals as early as possible.

The HC delivered the verdict following a criminal revision petition moved by Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) against the Labour Appellate Tribunal order.

In the full text, the HC observed that the chairman of the Labour Appellate Tribunal has not assigned any reason for staying the operation of the judgement and order passed by the chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka which on January 1 this year convicted and sentenced Prof Yunus and the others to six months in prison.

"As per Section 426(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, there is no provision for staying the conviction passed by the learned Chairman, 3rd Labour Court, Dhaka but the Chairman, Labour Appellate Court, Dhaka, contrary to law, initially at the time of admission of appeal stayed the conviction which, in our view, is against the mandate of law and is ex-facie illegality that cannot sustain in the eye of law," reads the full text.

Contacted, Yunus's lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun said his clients will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict.