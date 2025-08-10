No progress on separate judiciary secretariat

Despite repeated proposals and directives, the interim government has yet to establish a separate secretariat for the judiciary, a crucial reform to ensure the judiciary's institutional independence.

The Supreme Court submitted detailed proposals to the law ministry twice -- first in October last year and again in April this year -- outlining the structure and functions of the secretariat.

The chief adviser, the chief justice, and the Judiciary Reform Commission have all emphasised the urgency of this reform, stressing that a dedicated secretariat is essential to separate the judiciary from executive influence.

However, progress remains slow, with the law ministry sitting on a draft ordinance regarding the proposed secretariat's organogram.

Currently, the law ministry acts as the judiciary's secretariat and controls key administrative matters such as recruitment, transfer, and promotion of lower court judges, allowing room for executive interference.

Supreme Court officials say forming a separate secretariat would transfer these powers to the apex court, marking a major step towards judicial autonomy.

A law ministry official said, "We've drafted the ordinance for establishing the secretariat and held a couple of meetings with the Supreme Court. The draft is now nearly final. There's no further update."

He declined to provide more details.

On October 27 last year, the SC submitted a proposal to the law ministry along with a concept paper explaining the reasons and objectives behind establishing a separate judicial secretariat.

The proposal included a draft organogram titled "Secretariat for the Judicial Ordinance," so the law ministry could take steps to set up the secretariat and appoint a secretary, additional and deputy secretaries, and other staff, according to ministry sources.

In the concept paper, the apex court noted that meaningful separation of the judiciary had long been elusive, mainly because successive governments lacked the political will to implement it.

However, a few days later, the ministry returned the proposal to the SC, requesting modifications.

On April 21, the court sent a revised draft titled "Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance 2025" to the ministry, along with a list of proposed amendments to the Rules of Business 1996, the Allocation of Business, and the secretariat's organogram.

It also urged the ministry to take necessary steps.

According to SC sources, the proposed ordinance aims to institutionalise judicial independence. It outlines a framework for recruitment, promotion, transfer, budgeting, training, and professional development of lower court judges and staff under the Supreme Court secretariat.

On March 17, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said the judiciary can only fulfil its responsibilities effectively when institutional independence is ensured by establishing an independent judicial secretariat.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at a national seminar on June 22, said the government cannot avoid creating a separate secretariat for the judiciary. The chief justice and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul were also present there.

The Judiciary Reform Commission, which submitted its final report to the Chief Adviser on February 5, proposed transferring control and discipline of lower court judges from the President to the Supreme Court, along with establishing a separate secretariat.

Led by Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman, a retired Appellate Division judge, the commission recommended amending Article 116 of the Constitution to ensure full judicial independence and separation of powers.

Article 116 currently states: "The control (including the power of posting, promotion, and grant of leave) and discipline of persons employed in the judicial service and magistrates exercising judicial functions shall vest in the president and shall be exercised by him in consultation with the Supreme Court."

The commission proposed enacting a separate law or ordinance to establish the secretariat, amending the Rules of Business, 1996, and creating rules and guidelines for its operation.

Speaking on the matter on July 31, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the government recently formed a separate service led by the chief justice to create posts for judicial officers, which is a step toward establishing the separate judiciary secretariat.

"This is being done step by step," he said, expressing hope that the secretariat's formation would be completed during the interim government's tenure.