No political cases filed against BNP activists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday that there are no political cases filed against BNP leaders and activists.

"The cases against them [BNP] are related to different crimes. They committed offences. So, legal action is being taken against them," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event arranged in Gono Bhaban to exchange views with the central committee members of Bangladesh Krishak League on the occasion of its 52nd founding anniversary.

She said the cases should be disposed of quickly to ensure punishment for these crimes.

The PM said the cases were filed for crimes like arson, murder, corruption, arms smuggling, and grenade attacks.

Talking about the violence before the recently held 12th parliamentary election, Hasina said they committed the October 28 incident and killed a mother and her child by setting fire to trains to thwart the polls.

"So, should cases not be filed against those who committed these things?" she said.

Refuting the claim that 60 lakh BNP leaders and workers are in jail, the prime minister said that the country's jails cannot accommodate so many people.

"If so many BNP men are detained in jails, it means all who are now in jails are their men, and there are no other criminals anymore there."

Recalling the horrific violence and torture of Awami League leaders and activists during the BNP regimes, the PM said her government did not go to take revenge but instead devoted its merit and power to developing the country and working for its people.

"It is lucky for them that we are in power. They still have scope to talk [raise voice], as we are not revengeful like them. They talk all day using the loudspeaker, and then they say they don't get scope to speak."