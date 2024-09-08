‘No plans to change nat’l anthem’

Says religious affairs adviser

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain yesterday said there are no plans to change the national anthem.

The interim government will not do anything that creates "controversy", he said.

"Currently, our top priority is maintaining law and order. We do not want to do anything at this moment that might create controversy. We want to build a beautiful Bangladesh with everyone," the adviser said while addressing reporters before a meeting with representatives of all religious communities at the Rajshahi Islamic Foundation.

In response to a question regarding threats from the Hindu Mahasabha to attack the Bangladesh cricket team in India, he said, "As a neighbouring country, we want a friendly relationship with India. We have heard about the threat to our cricket team in India. Since the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) is there, they will decide on the course of action."

Regarding recent attacks on places of worship, the religious affairs adviser condemned such heinous act, saying, "Those who attack places of worship are enemies of humanity and criminals."

To ensure security during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, Khalid Hossain said madrasa students would join local communities in guarding temples to prevent attacks or acts of sabotage.

"The madrasa students were never involved in any kind of militancy. This is a conspiracy and false propaganda by the previous government," he added.

The adviser said after the change of government, just as there have been attacks on the homes of some Hindu community people, there have also been attacks on the homes of Muslims.

"There is no scope to view this differently. This government is a government for everyone, committed to ensuring everyone's security," he added.