No plan to lift ban on extremist groups: CA Press Wing

The interim government does not have any plan to lift bans on extremist groups which were outlawed in recent decades.

The Chief Adviser's (CA) Press Wing Facts issued a notification on its Facebook page today in this regard.

According to the notification, "Extremist outfits, Hizb ut-Tahrir and Ansarullah Bangla Team are banned in Bangladesh. The Interim Government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has a zero-tolerance policy towards all extremist groups in the country."

"Our attention has been drawn to a recent Tweet by writer Taslima Nasreen. She falsely claimed early this week that the Interim Government had lifted the ban on the two groups," it reads.

The CA Press Wing Facts notification further added, "Bangladesh does not have any plan to lift the ban on the two groups or other extremist groups, which were outlawed in recent decades."

On October 23, writer Taslima Nasreen wrote on X.com (formerly known as Twitter), "Mr Yunus is getting mad. He lifted the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, and its student wing Shibir, but banned Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, the oldest political party in Bangladesh. He lifted the ban on Islamic terrorist organizations like Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team, etc."

Seven extremist outfits in Bangladesh are currently banned. The outfits are Ansarullah Bangla Team, Ansar Al Islam, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Harkatul Jihad Bangladesh (Huji), Jagrata Muslim Janata of Bangladesh and Shahadat-e Al-Hikma.