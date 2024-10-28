No plan to lift ban on extremist groups

Says CA’s press wing

The interim government does not have any plan to lift the ban on extremist groups that were outlawed in recent decades.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing Facts issued a notification clarifying the government's stance on the issue on its Facebook page yesterday.

"Extremist outfits, Hizb ut-Tahrir and Ansarullah Bangla Team are banned in Bangladesh. The Interim Government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has a zero-tolerance policy towards all extremist groups in the country," the notification said.

It said the government's attention had been drawn to a social media post by writer Taslima Nasreen, who "falsely claimed early this week that the Interim Government had lifted the ban on the two groups".

"Bangladesh does not have any plan to lift the ban on the two groups or other extremist groups, which were outlawed in recent decades," the notification added.

On October 23, writer Taslima wrote on X, "Mr Yunus is getting mad. He lifted the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, and its student wing Shibir, but banned Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, the oldest political party in Bangladesh. He lifted the ban on Islamic terrorist organisations like Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team, etc."

Besides Hizb ut-Tahrir and Ansarullah Bangla Team, seven extremist outfits in Bangladesh are currently banned. They are Ansar Al Islam, Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, Jagrata Muslim Janata Bangladesh, Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh, Allahr Dal, Shahadat E al-Hikma and Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hind al-Sharqiya.