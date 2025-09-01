Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Sep 1, 2025 10:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 12:23 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

‘No one would participate in a staged election’

Says Jamaat secretary general
Mon Sep 1, 2025 10:14 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 12:23 AM
Photo: Screenshot from video

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said no one would participate in a staged election.

"If a managed, staged election like before is forced on the country after so much blood and struggle, why should the people participate? No one will," he said at a roundtable discussion at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

To remove doubts about the PR system, he also called for a national political dialogue under the leadership of the chief adviser with participation from all parties.

"From today's roundtable, I demand that, if needed, PR provisions be added to the July Charter and put to a referendum so the people can decide -- and we will accept their verdict," said Porwar.

He further said: "If you argue PR isn't in the constitution, then what about the election being held in '26? The last election was already held in '24. If you respect the constitution so much, elections should only be held in '29. On what constitutional basis is an election happening in '26? On what basis is Yunus saheb here?"

