No one should suffer because of loans: Finance Adviser on Rajshahi suicide

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today described the recent suicide in Rajshahi, reportedly linked to debt, as "unfortunate" and stressed that it must be investigated with utmost importance.

Speaking to reporters after the 66th board meeting at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), he said investigators will look into the source of the loan and whether the borrower faced undue pressure.

"We need to see whether the person who died by suicide in Rajshahi had taken the loan from a bank or an NGO and whether any pressure was put on him. The matter will be investigated to ensure that no one suffers because of loans," Salehuddin said.

On a separate note, the adviser addressed questions over advisers' wealth declarations, saying they had already been submitted.

"Those raising questions now should understand that discussing it at this stage is of no use. I submitted mine a long time ago," he added.

He also sought to reassure the public about FDRs and other deposits in private banks.

"Deposits made in any bank under proper procedures are protected, and there are strict policies to ensure the safety of such funds," he said.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Dr. Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Dr. Mokhlesur Rahman, and Finance Secretary Dr. Khairuzzaman Majumdar, among others.