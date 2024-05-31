No one from Myanmar will be allowed to enter Bangladesh: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said last night that no one from Myanmar will be allowed to enter Bangladesh, and vice versa.

Speaking at the Hilltop Circuit House in Cox's Bazar at 11:00pm, the minister emphasised strict enforcement of this policy to journalists after a law and order meeting on the Rohingya camps.

Khan stressed the need to end the "showdown of weapons and bloodshed in Rohingya camps."

The government aims to secure the Myanmar border and ensure the safety of the camps while preventing terrorist activities.

Khan described the border as "very unprotected," with the Naf River on the Ukhiya-Teknaf side and a land border toward Naikhonchhari.

"We will neither allow any more people from Myanmar, be it Rohingya or any citizen, to enter nor will we allow anyone to pass from our side," he stated.

The home minister directed police and the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) to halt the factional violence in the camps.

"We have everything there. There is BGB, we also have an army. They will join when required. Our main objective is to stop the killing and bloodshed here," he added.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip and MP for Cox's Bazar-3 Saimum Sarwar Kamal, MP for Cox's Bazar-2 Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Armed Police Battalion Chief and Additional IGP Salim Mohammad Jahangir, Additional IGP Anwar Hossain, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran, Superintendent of Police Md. Mahfuzul Islam and others were present at the meeting.

The meeting addressed several issues including preventing infiltration, controlling drug and weapon smuggling, conducting joint anti-terrorist operations in the camps, renovating barbed wire fences for camp security, and installing CCTV cameras.

The home minister also ordered increased vigilance to prevent domestic or foreign organizations from engaging in anti-Rohingya repatriation activities or luring Rohingyas.

He is set to visit the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya today.