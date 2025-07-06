No one involved in mob violence will be spared: home adviser

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said those responsible for recent incidents of mob violence will be brought to justice, regardless of their influence or power.

"No one will be spared. Whoever commits such acts will be tracked down and held accountable," he told reporters today after visiting the Industrial Police Headquarters and Uttara East Police Station in Dhaka.

While incidents of mob violence have declined in recent times, the adviser noted a concerning resurgence in some areas.

"We are taking a firm stance. In a recent case in Rangpur, seven people have already been arrested. Anyone involved in such acts will not be allowed to remain in their communities. Legal action is underway," he said.

Jahangir credited the media and digital platforms for enabling quicker responses.

"In the past, we often didn't receive timely information. But with the help of media and digital platforms, we can now act much faster," he said.

On the role of the Industrial Police, he acknowledged that the unit remains understaffed but continues to operate effectively.

"As our number of factories and industrial sites grows, so must the strength and capacity of the Industrial Police. The government is actively working on this," he said.

Referring to issues observed during his visit to Uttara East Police Station, the adviser said some logistical problems had already been addressed.

"For instance, we've fixed the washroom facilities as part of improving working conditions," he said.

When asked about the upcoming national elections, Jahangir said ensuring a peaceful and secure environment is a collective responsibility.

"The Election Commission, administration, assigned officials, and participating political parties all have roles to play. From our end, we're fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure a fair election," he said.

He reiterated that the government is committed to supporting the Election Commission in ensuring an inclusive and credible election.

Additional Inspector General Gazi Jashim Uddin, chief of the Industrial Police, along with other senior officials, accompanied the adviser during the visit.