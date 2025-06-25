‘No one can take law into own hands’

Rizvi reiterates BNP’s stance against mob violence

Reaffirming their party's stance against the culture of mob violence, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

"The case filed against three Election Commissions will proceed according to the law. But no one has the right to take the law into their own hands," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave, along with the leaders of BNP's newly formed Brahmanbaria district unit committee.

He said BNP has filed a case against those who destroyed democracy and the electoral system, conducted votes at night and held a dummy election without ensuring a proper atmosphere for the opposition parties to join the polls.

Rizvi, however, said their party does not support any unruly activities or incidents of mob justice.

He called upon the interim government to remain alert and take steps to prevent the incidents of mob violence in the country.

The BNP leader also criticised the inaction of law enforcers in preventing such incidents.

He said the police stand silently on the court premises when unruly people attack detainees. "How can an accused be attacked there? The responsibility of providing security to the accused lies with the government."

Rizvi questioned whether the police are not properly carrying out their duties. "Are there still cohorts of fascism within the police who want to defame the Professor Muhammad Yunus-led interim government?"

He urged the interim government to address the matter with urgency and take decisive action.

The BNP leader also expressed concern over the spread of Covid-19, as both cases and deaths are gradually increasing.

He called upon the government to take necessary preventative measures.