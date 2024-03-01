Bangladesh
‘No one can rig votes in EVM’

Says EC Anisur ahead of Cumilla by-polls
Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman. File photo

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman yesterday said there is no scope for vote rigging in the EVM (electronic voting machine) system and urged candidates to accept the result of the polls.

He said this during a discussion with the candidates of Cumilla City Corporation by-election at the Cumilla Circuit House.

EC Anisur also exchanged views with officials and employees involved in the by-polls.

"This election is being monitored by local and foreign organisations. This is also as important as the national election," he told the candidates at the discussion.

He also denied that there was a controversy over the results of five polling stations and that a phone call delayed the announcement of the results of the last city elections.

The CCC by-polls will be held on March 9.

