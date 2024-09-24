No new reports of violence

There were no reports of new violence in Khagrachhari till yesterday morning -- the last day of the 72-hour blockade called by indigenous students and activists protesting the recent violence in the district.

Although long-distance bus services remained suspended, there was presence of inter-district vehicles.

Commuters, however, alleged that motorcycles and autorickshaw drivers were charging extra fares, taking advantage of the blockade.

Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Abdul Baten Mridha said patrolling by the army, Border Guard Bangladesh, and police was ongoing to maintain law and order. The presence of students at the educational institutions was thin compared to other days due to the blockade.

Rangamati's Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akter said over 1,000 tourists stranded in Sajek have not been brought back yet as movement of vehicles from the spot remained suspended due to security reasons.

The blockade was called on Friday by indigenous protesters under the banner of Jummo Chhatra-Janata Parishad based in Dhaka in response to recent violent incidents in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

The United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) supported the protest.