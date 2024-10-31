No new ACC probes for now

Says its secretary

The Anti-Corruption Commission will not initiate any new investigations or cases, it will instead focus on ongoing probes and routine works for the time being.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen said this at a high-level meeting at the ACC headquarters yesterday.

The development came after the resignation of ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah and two commissioners Asia Khatoon and Zahirul Haque on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Khorsheda said initiating any new actions is currently not possible as there is no commission right now.

However, she assured officials that ongoing investigations would go on.

Under the ACC Act, the resigning chairman and commissioners may continue their duties until a new commission assumes office if they wish. However, none of the three who resigned appeared at the ACC headquarters yesterday.

According to meeting sources, the secretary urged everyone to continue fulfilling their responsibilities from their respective positions.

Akhtar Hossain, director general (prevention) of ACC, told The Daily Star, "The ACC's ongoing investigations and probes will proceed as usual."

When asked about the timeline for forming a new commission or a search committee to oversee this process, he said, "I have no information regarding this."