‘No need to change electoral system’

Says former CEC Abu Hena

Former Chief Election Commissioner Mohammad Abu Hena yesterday said there is no need to change the electoral system.

"My personal opinion is that there is no need to change the electoral process. The current system of our country can be effective. People of our country are familiar with this system," he said.

The former CEC expressed his views in response to a question from journalists after his meeting with the Electoral System Reform Commission at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

He opined that the proportional representation system has not worked well in different countries.

"As a senior citizen of the country, I want the future elections to be fair, peaceful, and bring welfare to the country," said Abu Hena, who conducted the 1996 general election.

About the ongoing reform initiative, he said if the laws are not enforced properly, then they would not bring meaningful results, no matter how many reforms are done.

"The success of elections depends on the enforcement of electoral laws. This is a very important thing," said the country's 7th CEC.

"Competent persons should be appointed as the CEC and election commissioners. If they are not qualified, there would be many obstacles in the way of holding fair elections," he said.

Abu Hena said the political parties need to pick qualified persons as their candidates for the elections. "The selection process of the party's candidates should be fairer. The candidates should be selected by the grassroots, not the high-ups, he said.

In response to a question over the amendment of the Representation of People Order (RPO), he stressed enforcement of laws rather than bringing amendments to these.

Noting that it is the Election Commission that enforces the laws, the former CEC said, "If there are qualified people, they can conduct good elections even during the regime of political governments."

Meanwhile, Electoral System Reform Commission's chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said they are reviewing all laws and rules and have identified many issues.

"We hope that we will place our proposals in time," he said.

Dr Majumdar said they have received many proposals from political parties, formally and informally.

"Hopefully we will receive more proposals. I will present recommendations based on everyone's opinions. We hope it will pave the way for fair and impartial elections," said the chief of the electoral system reform commission.