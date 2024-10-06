No more ‘Bhater Hotel’ in DB office

Says its additional commissioner

Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of DMP's Detective Branch, yesterday said there will no longer be any "Aynaghar" (house of mirrors) or "Bhater Hotel" (eatery) in the DB office.

Speaking at a "Meet the Press" at the DMP Media Centre, Rezaul, in his first formal address since assuming the role, vowed to reform DB's image.

He said that the "disgraced chapter" of DB would end, and the office would become "a place of justice and accountability".

The DB office will not serve as a hangout spot for celebrities and authorities will not tolerate any "Bhater Hotel" there, he added.

The DB chief emphasised that all accused individuals, regardless of their identities and status, will receive fair treatment, and no one under arrest will face torture. He stressed that the DB should not instill fear in the public, only in criminals.

The DB chief said his mission is to uphold justice, professionalism, and integrity throughout his tenure and make the DB a trusted institution, a refuge for victims in a "new Bangladesh".

He further assured that injustice, oppression, or corruption will not be tolerated in the DB. Skilled and professional officers have been appointed, and efforts are underway to enhance the DB's image.

"I, too, am not above accountability. As long as I hold the position of the DB chief, I will uphold justice, integrity, and professionalism in carrying out my duties," he said.

During the tenure of the Awami League government, Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid and Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker faced criticism for various activities.

Asked about their current status and whether any action was being taken against them, the DB chief, without giving a direct answer, said "Any police officer involved in criminal activities will undoubtedly be brought under the law."

About the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, Rezaul said DB officers, in plainclothes, are currently working to ensure the security of temples and mandaps.