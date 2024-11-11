No money was misappropriated

Says ACC lawyer; SC order on Khaleda’s petitions today

The Anti-Corruption Commission's lawyer Md Ashif Hassan yesterday told the Supreme Court's Appellate Division that no money of the Zia Orphanage Trust has been misappropriated, as there is no evidence in this regard.

It has been evident from the first information report (FIR), charge sheet, and trial court judgement that relevant funds have been moved but the money has been deposited in the bank accounts, he said.

He said this while placing arguments before the apex court during its hearing on two leave-to-appeal petitions filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia challenging the High Court verdict that doubled her five-year jail term in the case.

After concluding the hearing yesterday, a three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam fixed today for delivering order on the petitions.

Yesterday, Khaleda's lawyers told the SC that, being politically motivated and influenced by the then Awami League government, the trial court sentenced Khaleda to five years' imprisonment in this case.

The HC has illegally enhanced her jail sentence to 10 years, said her principal counsel Advocate Zainul Abedin.

He also said the judgements in the case are wrong and misconceived.

Barrister Kayser Kamal, another lawyer for the BNP chairperson, read out some parts of the HC judgement.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman presented the statement made by Khaleda to the trial court in the case and told the apex court that she was not involved in accepting or disbursing any donations related to the prime minister's orphan fund.

Khaleda filed the leave to appeal petitions on March 14, 2019.

In the petitions, the former PM prayed to scrap her 10-year sentence.

Khaleda was sent to jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years in jail in connection with the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Subsequently, a petition was filed by the ACC, following which the HC on October 30 increased the punishment to 10 years' imprisonment.