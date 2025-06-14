No major crimes reported this Eid, law and order improved: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the overall law and order situation has significantly improved, citing the incident-free Eid holidays as an example of the police force's effectiveness.

"Just look at this Eid — there hasn't been a single major negative report. By the grace of Allah, everything went smoothly. That proves how much law and order has improved," he told reporters after visiting the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) headquarters in Dhaka.

Acknowledging that minor incidents such as theft and mugging still occur, he said no serious crimes were reported during the holiday period. "Improvement has no fixed limit — it requires constant effort," he added.

The adviser said he remains in close coordination with the inspector general of police to address persistent issues, including shortages in resources and infrastructure. "One of the biggest challenges is the lack of (police) vehicles. Although we haven't solved it yet, around 200 vehicles are being procured to ease the situation," he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing housing crisis faced by many officers, particularly in general police stations. "Out of 50 stations in the capital, 25 are still operating from rented premises. The living conditions there are very poor. Addressing this is among our top priorities," he added.

On the APBn's specific role, the adviser noted that its operational responsibilities differ from those of regular police. "In times of war, they are expected to work alongside the army. Their equipment and organisation must reflect that," he said. "You can't expect the same tools across the board — naval police need boats, and industrial police have their own requirements."

He also addressed recent discussions around arming police with lethal weapons, saying, "These days, even a pencil can be lethal. That doesn't mean they will be equipped like the military, but yes, they will have rifles — that's standard."

Asked about evaluating police stations based on arrest numbers, he dismissed the idea of performance rankings. "There's no 'first' or 'second' in crime control. It depends on the nature of crime in each area. Officers are regularly transferred -- one may be in Uttara today and Jashore tomorrow -- but overall, they are performing well."

He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to law enforcement reform. "We are addressing these challenges step by step. With continued effort and support, the situation will only improve."