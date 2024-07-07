No logic in anti-quota movement: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the issue of quota in government jobs should be settled in the apex court.

"The High Court pronounced the verdict regarding quota system and movement is being held in a sub judice issue. We can't say anything ... from the government. Since the High Court gave the verdict, solution should come from the court," she said while the Jubo Mohila Leage leaders met her at the Gono Bhaban this morning marking the organisation's 22nd founding anniversary.

She said there was no logic to stage such a movement against the apex court verdict regarding restoration of the quota system in the public services.

"What is now going on in the name of movement [against quota] is to waste time of study. I don't think it has any logic," she said.

The prime minister reminded all that her government had earlier rescinded the quota in the public services.

Questioning what benefit had come from the cancellation of quota, she said it was seen that women were not getting as many chances as they were availing when the quota system was in place.

She also said many people from remote areas had been deprived of public service jobs after the quota was cancelled.

"This is the reality," she added.

The premier said any of the deprived persons went to the High Court and it had given a verdict (against the government decision of cancelling the quota in the public services).

"We always honour the High Court verdict," she said.

She said another attempt was being made to raise a movement to cancel quota system for government jobs in the freedom fighter and women categories.

The premier also said it needs to be known how many people who waged movement against quota system in the past have taken part in the public service commission's job exams, and how many got chances.

"A statistic needs to be done to find out [their numbers]," she said.

The premier asked the demonstrators to prove that they had passed more PSC examinations.