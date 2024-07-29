No let-up in grabbing, pollution in 20yrs

It’s almost impossible to realise this vast field is actually Kharia river. Over the past 20 years, Kharia has become a victim of encroachment and pollution. Due to indifference of the authorities concerned, the river also lost its navigability and remains filled with water hyacinths. Photo: Star

There has been no step taken to save Mymensingh's Kharia river from unabated pollution and encroachment even in 20 years due to indifference of the authorities concerned.

The 25km river is a tributary of Old Brahmaputra, flowing through Phulpur upazila of the district to join Kongsho river in Netrakona, while also connecting to several large local waterbodies including Chitolia Beel, Buiddyar Beel and Kurhar Doba.

"It is frustrating to see the river, once a great source of fish as well as water for irrigation, in such a sorry state. Over the past 20 years, Kharia has become narrow due to illegal grabbing, overgrown with water hyacinths, and filled up with garbage," said ATM Robiul Karim, a local journalist.

Visiting the river recently, this correspondent observed a huge amount of garbage being dumped on the river bank adjacent to Dak Banaglow area near Amuakanda Bazar.

Locals alleged people have been dumping their household garbage, as well as waste from kitchen market on the river bank for past two decades while the municipal authorities turned a blind eye to this menace.

Butchers from Amuakanda Bazar have also been slaughtering animals on the river bank and throwing the animal waste into the river, they also alleged.

Shamu Mia, a butcher at the market, admitted the matter.

As this correspondent inquired more, he came to know that the Phulpur municipality has yet to develop a proper waste management system for its 40,000 residents in the past 23 years since it was established in 2001.

Only a few waste-bins were seen across the municipality area including one adjacent to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex, where medical wastes are being dumped daily and left in the open.

Contacted, Shashadar Sen, mayor of Phulpur municipality, said they are working to contain dumping of wastes on the river bank and into its water.

Regarding allegations of encroachment, the mayor claimed many have taken lease of the river's land from the government.

Dr Md Nazrul Islam, civil surgeon in Mymensingh, said dumping wastes into a river can have serious impact on the environment as well as public health.

Md Habibur Rahman, chairman of Phulpur upazila parishad, said the menace must be stopped immediately to save the river's ecosystem.

Contacted, ABM Ariful Islam, UNO of Phulpur upazila, said several structures from the riverbanks have been removed recently while steps are on to restore the river's natural flow.

Necessary steps would be taken soon against polluters and grabbers, he added.