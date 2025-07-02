No leniency for perpetrators of violence against women: adviser Sharmin

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmin S Murshid has issued a stern warning against perpetrators of violence against women, declaring that no form of leniency will be shown to those involved in such crimes.

She said that strict legal action will be taken against them, emphasising the need for the administration to fulfill its responsibilities diligently and play an active role in combating gender-based violence.

She made these remarks on this evening while speaking as the chief guest at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Muradnagar Upazila Administration in Cumilla.

Speakers at the event stressed the importance of raising awareness in society against violence toward women and taking preventive measures. Adviser Sharmin highlighted the government's firm stance on the issue and instructed the local administration to intensify its efforts in addressing such cases.