No large scale Iftar parties using govt funds

Directs PM; Ramadan office hours from 9:00am to 3:30pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed all government employees not to arrange any large-scale Iftar parties during Ramadan by using public funds.

She discouraged arranging such Iftar parties on private initiative as well.

The premier came up with the directives at the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain shared the directives with journalists after the meeting at a press briefing at the secretariat.

Ramadan will begin on March 12 or 13, depending on the sighting of the moon.

"Directive has come from the prime minister that no big Iftar party can be arranged under government initiative," said Mahbub.

The PM also suggested that if any individual or private institution wants to spend money in this regard, they can distribute food among destitute people, said Mahbub.

However, the cabinet secretary did not explain the participation of how many people would be considered a big Iftar party

"We should not waste money. Rather, money should be used for the welfare of people," said the cabinet secretary.

The government has been discouraging the arrangement of such programmes in the past few years, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the cabinet yesterday fixed office timings for the month of Ramadan from 9:00am to 3:30pm.

However, courts, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, post offices, railways, hospitals, and other emergency service-providing institutions will adjust their office timings as per their own management, according to the cabinet's decision.

Normally, government offices run from 9:00am to 4:00pm.