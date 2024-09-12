‘No justice in either country’

Rohingyas face looting on both sides of the border

Many new Rohingyas have allegedly become victims of robbery and looting on both sides of the border in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Some have alleged that their shops in the Maungdaw town were looted by the Arakan Army (AA) after they began leaving Myanmar following the escalation of violence from August 5.

On August 5 alone, nearly 200 people were reportedly killed by drone strikes and shelling, according to Rohingya witnesses.

On the way to Bangladesh, many who brought their valuables were robbed by Bangladeshi brokers.

"AA looted my shop 'Hello Cosmetic Store' on August 20. They looted goods worth Tk 10 lakh. Five days later, I made it to Bangladesh. We paid brokers Tk 20,000 each for three of us," said Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Maungdaw.

As many as 2,000 shops owned by Rohingyas have been looted by the AA between August 5 and August 20 in Maungdaw, he also said.

A few hundred Rohingyas have been crossing the border into Bangladesh daily through the Naf river over the past few days.

The number of new arrivals after August 5 is not less than 30,000 according to Rohingya leaders. On September 3, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said around 8,000 Rohingya refugees had entered Bangladesh recently.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas, most of whom fled a 2017 Myanmar military crackdown, that has been dubbed as an ethnic cleansing by the UN, are living in the sprawling camps of Cox's Bazar.

"We could not protect our wealth in Myanmar and we can't do it in Bangladesh either," Mosharraf said.

He also described the story of a wealthy businessman from Maungdaw and how he became penniless within a few days.

"Anwar Sadik had several gold shops named 'Three Diamonds'. Anwar left Myanmar and came to Bangladesh with huge quantities of gold ornaments," Mosharraf said.

Anwar was caught by the BGB on August 12, with 29kg of gold ornaments and is now in a Cox's Bazar jail.

"Yes, Anwar entered Bangladesh illegally with the gold, but what could he have done to save his wealth?" Mosharraf questioned.

Another victim, 26 year old Shabullah of Nalbonyapara in Maungdaw, said "The AA looted my three wheelers on July 18. After I left Myanmar on August 15, Bangladeshi brokers robbed my remaining cash of Tk 2 lakh, despite already charging Tk 20,000 each for three of my family members to cross the Naf river."

Many Rohingyas alleged that they were held hostage for several days in the houses of the brokers, so they could get money from their relatives in the camps.

Md Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said, "I am not aware of the incidents of looting. But law enforcers are trying to identify the brokers who are bringing the Rohingyas illegally so that steps can be taken against them."