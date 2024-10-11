No joy for family of a martyr

Ripon Chandra Sheel, a 22-year-old from Poil village in Habiganj, had been looking forward to celebrating Durga Puja with his newborn son.

Instead, his family is passing the festival in tears, mourning Ripon's tragic death during the anti-discrimination student protests in August.

Ripon, the family's sole earning member, was shot dead on August 4 during a clash between protesters and the joined force of police and Awami League supporters.

Just four months after the birth of his son, Swadhin, Ripon's life was cut short. He left behind his widow, Tusti Rani Sheel, and their infant son.

"My husband was taken from us too soon," said Tusti, 19. "We had just begun our journey as parents, and now I am left alone to raise our son. How will I provide for him?"

Ripon's mother, Ruby Rani Sheel, recounted the day her son left home for the protests.

"He told me, 'This movement is important' and then he left. That was the last time I saw him alive," she said.

Ripon's younger brother, Shipon Sheel, who was also injured in the protests, said, "We went to the protests together. I got shot in the leg. At the hospital, I found out my brother was gone. He fought for our country and sacrificed his life. Now we worry for Swadhin's future."

He said Ripon was involved with BNP politics.

He also said Ripon had been working as a salon employee, supporting his family, including his mother and younger brother, since his father's death. Ruby Rani Sheel is now demanding justice for her son's murder, along with rehabilitation support for the family.

A murder case has been filed by Ruby against 200 people, including former MP Md Abu Zahir, in connection with Ripon's death.

Alamgir Kabir, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Police Station, said Shankha Shubhra Roy, district Awami League's labour affairs secretary, has been arrested and remanded in connection with the case.