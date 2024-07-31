No journo should be in danger for doing their job

Says IPI, calls for probe into killings of 3 journos

The International Press Institute (IPI) global network has called for a swift investigation into the deaths of three journalists, who were killed while covering the recent protests in Bangladesh, and ensuring a safe working environment for media.

Besides, around 30 journalists have sustained injuries while covering the protests demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs, said IPI in a statement on Monday.

Hasan Mehedi, a journalist at Dhaka Times, was killed while covering clashes between protesters and police on July 18 in Dhaka. On the same day, Md Shakil Hossain, a correspondent for Daily Bhorer Awaj, was killed in Gazipur city, while on July 19, Abu Taher Md Turab, a correspondent for Daily Naya Diganta, was shot in Sylhet while covering the violent clashes.

An IPI monitoring report from October 2022 to March 2023 indicates that journalists in Bangladesh operate in a hostile and difficult environment even when protests are not occurring.

"IPI strongly condemns the killings of Hasan Mehedi, Md Shakil Hossain, and Abu Taher Md Turab and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of their deaths," said Amy Brouillette, director of advocacy at IPI. "No journalist should be in danger for doing their job."

"We once again renew our call on the government to take action to improve press freedom in the country and hold those responsible for crimes against journalists accountable," she also said.

Regarding injured journalists, some of them were caught up in the clashes, while others were attacked by the police or by the counter-protesters supporting BCL, according to Reporters Without Borders.

They often face physical attacks, threats, and legal harassment, as well as censorship and surveillance.

In May 2023, IPI published an open letter calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing concerns about the state of media freedom in Bangladesh and demanding that the government take steps to protect press freedom.