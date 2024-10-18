No Italian work visa until due verification

Says embassy on Bangladeshis and other nationals; passports to be returned in the meantime

Due to the high number of false and counterfeit documents, the Italian government has suspended the validity of all "Nulla Osta" (work authorisations) issued in favour of citizens of some countries, including Bangladesh, until due verification is completed, said the Italian Embassy in Dhaka.

The embassy disclosed the information in a press release on its website yesterday.

According to Law Decree 11 October 2024, the embassy will issue the work visa only after receiving confirmation from the provincial immigration office in Italy ("Sportello Unico" -- SUI) that the verification of the suspended Nulla Osta is completed.

The applicants will have their passports returned while the verification mentioned above remains pending. The return operation will start from October 20.

Each applicant will be contacted by the embassy through VFS Global with an SMS or e-mail informing that the passport is ready to be collected.

As soon as the confirmation of Nulla Osta is received by the embassy, they will be contacted again to bring their passports back to VFS Global and get the visa.