No intention to conceal any information on jet crash victims: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has no intention or effort to conceal any information about the victims of the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College.

Lt Col Sami-Ud-Daula Chowdhury, director of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks in a notification today, amid widespread rumours over the number of deaths following the air force plane crash.

"It has been observed that various rumours are being spread on social media regarding the death toll of Milestone School and College. Many are believing these without knowing the facts," said Sami.

"Right after the incident, without any prior instruction, the Bangladesh Army responded with the highest level of effort, as it always does. We have no intention or effort to conceal any information regarding our children," said the ISPR director, adding that both he and the ISPR team were present at the scene.

Sami further stated, "As the director of ISPR, I clearly declare that any media outlet is welcome to investigate the matter. You may interview anyone, including army personnel, or visit any relevant site."

"We are ready to provide full assistance and will support you in every possible way," he added.