No honking in airport area starting Oct 1

Starting from October 1, the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and its surrounding areas will be declared horn-free and single-use plastic-free, with mobile courts in operation to ensure compliance.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) made the announcement in a press release yesterday.

Stainless steel bins and biodegradable or reusable materials will replace plastic dustbins and polythene in the area.

CAAB also announced its plan to make the airport and surrounding areas free of noise pollution.

This initiative will cover a three-kilometre stretch from Le Méridien Hotel to Scholastica School, prohibiting vehicles from using horns.

Awareness banners and billboards will be placed to remind drivers not to honk, and promotional activities will be carried out through electronic, print, and social media.

Traffic control measures, proper parking inside the airport, and SMS notifications to drivers and vehicle owners via BRTA will also be implemented.