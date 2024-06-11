NO HOME FOR HARIJANS

DSCC evicting at least 87 families, many not rehabilitated

When the city corporation excavators reached the Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Bangshal yesterday, tears streamed down the face of Chinothi Rani Devi.

She held her children tight as dust swirled around them.

"Despite being citizens, we are treated as if we have no value. We are being evicted without any consideration for our rehabilitation."

"I have three children and my elderly parents. Where will we go in such a state? There is no one to listen to us," she added.

Laxmi Rani, a 75-year-old woman from the colony, could not bear the thought of seeing her home get bulldozed. The colony is where she spent her entire life. She died of a stroke on Sunday, possibly anticipating what awaited them the next morning. She died due to the stress of getting evicted, her neighbours said.

Babul Chowdhury, a resident for nearly six decades, stood in front of his home in despair as it too will be demolished today.

"The city corporation took my job as a sweeper, and now they are evicting us from our homes," he said. "Where will I go now with my seven family members?"

He claimed the authorities did not even give them any time to relocate.

Miranzilla Harijan Colony had been their haven for generations, a refuge built by their ancestors during the British era. Now, the Dhaka South City Corporation was deeming their existence illegal. DSCC wants to expand its existing kitchen market in the place.

Over 87 families are being evicted, without any alternative housing, they claimed.

Community leaders said DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assured them that only 20 families would be evicted. However, they later learned from DSCC officials that over 87 families would be evicted.

"Although the authorities claimed they will evict 87 families, they are planning to evict more than 120 families," said Nirmal Chandra Das, secretary general of Bangladesh Harijan Oikya Parishad.

The heartbreak of losing their ancestral land was compounded by the uncertainty of where they would go next. These underprivileged families, many of whom had toiled as sweepers for the city, were now being cast out with nowhere to turn.

Meanwhile, Chinothi Rani Devi looked at her children after she was done speaking to this correspondent.

Their frightened eyes mirrored her own dread. This eviction wasn't just about tearing down their homes; it was about tearing apart their lives, their community, their very identity.

Krisna Lal, president of Bangladesh Harijan Oikya Parishad, led a delegation to the Nagar Bhaban as the excavators arrived. But the mayor did not meet them, he claimed.

A team of DSCC officials, led by its Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam, conducted the eviction drive, accompanied by law enforcers.

A DSCC official stated that the team demolished some walls and abandoned houses yesterday and will continue the eviction drive today after rehabilitating some of the 40 families in vacant rooms of two buildings constructed for cleaners.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Md Abu Nasher said those who are documented cleaners of the city corporation will be rehabilitated.

However, there is no scope for the rehabilitation of others, he added.

Nasher said a decision to expand the existing kitchen market was made in February 2016, and they are merely implementing that decision. "So, we are not hurting any individual, group, or community," he added.