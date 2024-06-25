No Helmet, No Fuel: Lalmonirhat police begin campaign against riders without helmets

Lalmonirhat police today started its campaign as part of its "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy to reduce road accidents.

Mohammad Shaiful Islam, superintendent of police (SP) in Lalmonirhat, inaugurated the campaign by placing a sticker "No Helmet, No Fuel" at a filling station on the Airport Road in the town, our local correspondent reports.

The inauguration was attended by Alamgir Rahman, additional superintendent of police, AKM Monirul Islam, traffic inspector, Ashish Kumar Pal, traffic inspector, and other traffic sergeants and police members.