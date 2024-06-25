Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

No Helmet, No Fuel: Lalmonirhat police begin campaign against riders without helmets

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:15 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:20 PM
Photo: Collected

Lalmonirhat police today started its campaign as part of its "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy to reduce road accidents.

Mohammad Shaiful Islam, superintendent of police (SP) in Lalmonirhat, inaugurated the campaign by placing a sticker "No Helmet, No Fuel" at a filling station on the Airport Road in the town, our local correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The inauguration was attended by Alamgir Rahman, additional superintendent of police, AKM Monirul Islam, traffic inspector, Ashish Kumar Pal, traffic inspector, and other traffic sergeants and police members.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মির্জা ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

ভারতের সঙ্গে চুক্তিতে স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব বিপন্নের আশঙ্কা আছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

এসব চুক্তি-সমঝোতার প্রতিবাদে আন্দোলন কর্মসূচি দেওয়া হবে বলে জানিয়েছেন তিনি। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

বেশি রেমিট্যান্স আসছে আরব আমিরাত থেকে, পাচারের অর্থ কিনা প্রশ্ন বিশেষজ্ঞদের

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification