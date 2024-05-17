‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ goes nationwide

The police headquarters has directed all field-level police officers to implement the "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy to prevent road accidents.

The directive was issued at yesterday's monthly crime review meeting headed by the Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam.

The instruction came a day after Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader declared that filling stations would not supply fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

At the meeting, Addl IGP Atiqul also directed the police officials to complete the investigation of the road accident cases properly.

He noted that the ongoing special drives against unfit vehicles would continue.

All metropolitan police commissioners, all range deputy inspector generals and superintendents of police of all districts attended the meeting virtually, while PHQ's DIG operations and DIG crimes participated in person.