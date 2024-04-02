No headway even in six months

Law enforcers are yet to make any significant progress with the investigation of a case filed over six months ago in connection with the murder of a physically challenged youth in Ujirpur upazila of Barishal.

Moreover, the investigation officer in the case has been changed four times since the case was filed.

On August 28 last year, Mehedi Hasan, 19, went out of his house in Machhranga village under the upazila around 8:00pm, but did not return home later.

His blood-stained body was recovered from the courtyard of his house two days later.

Mehedi's father Kashem Bepari filed the case against unidentified accused with Ujirpur Police Station on August 30.

After police failed to make any headway in the investigation, it was later transferred to the Detective Branch of police, confirmed Ali Arshad, officer-in-charge of the police station.

"Although Mehedi was physically challenged, he was the lone earner of the family. My other son Naim went missing around six years ago. Now Mehedi is also no more. How will we live now?" said Mehedi's mother Hasina Begum.

Police had arrested a local Jamal Kha and his associate Sourav in the case, but they were later released on bail.

"Jamal Kha and their associates often forced my son to marry his sister's housemaid, but Mehedi was not interested in it. Due to this, Mehedi's relationship with Jamal Kha was deteriorating," said Kashem Bepari.

"Jamal's associates Jisan and Nabil were absconding after my son was murdered. I informed the IO about it, but police later did not look into the matter," he claimed.

Mahamudul Hasan, DB inspector and the new IO, said, "The IO in the case has been changed several times following the plaintiff's application. I was placed in charge of the case just two weeks ago. I have not visited the spot nor received the autopsy report yet."