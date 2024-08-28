‘No flowers, no lavish arrangements’

Says Prof Niaz after taking charge as 30th DU VC

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan took charge as the 30th vice chancellor of Dhaka University yesterday.

He was appointed "for the time being" by President Md Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university.

After joining the office, Prof Niaz went to visit relief activities at TSC, where students are collecting relief items and funds for flood-affected people.

He also urged teachers, students, and other well-wishers not to come and exchange greetings with flowers and other stuff, as the country is going through a crisis, said sources at his office.

"The context of my taking charge is a bit different. The blood of the martyrs has not yet dried. Many students are screaming in pain. On the other hand, millions of people are living in dire straits due to the current flood situation in the country. As part of our sympathy to all of them, we request you refrain from any lavish arrangements, including flowers, at this time," Professor Niaz said.

A circular from the education ministry yesterday announced that President Md Shahabuddin, as chancellor of the university, appointed him under the Dhaka University Order, 1973.

He replaced Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, who resigned from the post of DU VC on August 10.

Prof Niaz was the former chairman of the Department of Development Studies at DU. He also was a pro-vice chancellor at Independent University, Bangladesh.

He has a distinguished career in academia and development management. He holds a PhD degree with distinction from the University of Wales Swansea and has earned numerous scholarships, including the UK Commonwealth Scholarship.

He subsequently pursued postdoctoral research at the University of Oxford, University College Swansea, and Asian Institute of Technology.

Prof Niaz also served as the Bangladesh Country Representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.