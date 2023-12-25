No fish farming in canals: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday said they will conduct a drive against illegal fish cultivation in canals.

"Fish farming cannot be done in public canals," he said while speaking at a discussion at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan.

"All the parties have to work together to prevent encroachment and pollution of the canals in Dhaka. We want to engage the community," he said.

There are many waterbodies adjacent to the canal with shallow land. Arrangements can be reached to include these special lands as the boundary of the canal, the mayor said.

"The banks of the canals will be barricaded. There will be walkways, cycle lanes and trees along the canals," he said.

The DNCC mayor ordered the formation of a committee including all organisations and experts to determine the boundaries of the canal and decide what to do to protect them.

Kamrun Nahar Ahmed, chairman of the National River Protection Commission, Md Mujibur Rahman, professor of Civil Engineering Department of United International University and Md Ataur Rahman, professor of water resources engineering department of Buet, also spoke at the event.