No extortionist will be spared Says home adviser

The government will show no leniency towards any extortionist regardless of their identity or influence, said Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"No one will be spared, no matter how powerful or influential they are, or what identity they claim -- no extortionist will be given immunity," he told reporters yesterday at the secretariat following a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee.

On July 26, police arrested five individuals, including leaders of the Students Against Discrimination platform, on extortion charges in Dhaka.

The group, identifying themselves as SAD members, went to the residence of former Awami League lawmaker Shammi Ahmed and demanded Tk 50 lakh.

"We didn't let the extortionist in Gulshan walk free," he said, adding that the crackdown was part of a broader combing operation against extortion and criminal networks.

The government has also intensified its efforts to curb the spread of narcotics.

"Drugs have spread into every corner of our society -- we are now focusing on how to stop this."

A high-level government team recently visited Cox's Bazar to assess the progress of anti-narcotics operations and observed some positive results, he said.

"The number of drug seizures has increased -- we are catching more carriers. But we are not reaching the godfathers yet -- that's a serious concern."

Jahangir acknowledged that multiple agencies share responsibility for combating drugs.

"But not all are cooperating. I won't name them for now, but we are not getting support from everyone."

On election preparedness, he said changes to police superintendents and officers-in-charge are underway and will continue.

"Postings and transfers happen all the time. Whether any changes will be made specifically ahead of the election, you will see that in due time."

Police training programmes for election duties will begin in August, with officers rotating in batches until the national polls.

"One batch will go, another will come. This process will continue up to the election."