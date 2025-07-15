No evidence to support claims of communal violence

CA Press Wing responds to Oikya Parishad’s allegations

Responding to recent allegations of communal violence raised by two minority organisations, the interim government today said there was no evidence to support the claims.

In a statement issued today, the chief adviser's press wing, citing data from the Police Headquarters, said, "Bangladesh Police are investigating each reported incident with utmost diligence and seriousness, following the facts wherever they lead.

"So far, no evidence of communal violence has been found; only individual acts of aggression. Rest assured, the police remain committed to safeguarding the safety and security of all citizens, institutions, and religious establishments in Bangladesh."

On July 10, the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council) and the Minority Unity Alliance at a press conference said 27 individuals were killed in communal attacks between January and June this year. They also claimed that 2,442 incidents of communal violence occurred over the past 11 months.

According to the press wing, police reviewed all 27 reported deaths -- 22 were registered as murder cases, and five were classified as unnatural deaths. None, police said, were linked to communal motives.

As part of the investigations, 48 individuals were arrested, 15 surrendered, and 18 gave confessional statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The government reiterated that none of the deaths were driven by communal motives.

The July 10 press conference also cited 20 incidents of sexual violence, including gangrapes. Police registered cases in 16 of them and arrested 25 individuals. No formal complaints were lodged in the remaining three, the press wing's statement said.

The two organisations further claimed that the majority of incidents occurred during a two-week period from August 4 to August 20, 2024, reporting 2,010 incidents, including 1,769 attacks and assaults on minorities.

In response, police said they have verified 1,457 of these incidents across 56 districts.

Other allegations included 60 incidents of theft, vandalism, and arson at temples, as well as land grabbing and attempted evictions of minority community members.

The Oikya Parishad stated it would release more information on additional incidents. Once those details are received, police will examine them and provide updates, the press wing said.

Responding to the press wing's statement, Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the parishad, told The Daily Star, "We gathered information through newspapers and our local representatives. We consider these incidents to be communal attacks."