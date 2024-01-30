No EPZ on cropland

Says Sultana Kamal at Gaibandha rally

The ongoing land acquisition process for the Rangpur EPZ at the Santal Palli under Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila should be stopped immediately, said eminent rights activist Sultana Kamal yesterday.

She was speaking at a rally held in Katarmor area of the upazila.

The rally was organised by Sahebganj-Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee, Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, ALRD, Adivasi-Bengali Parishad and Gaibandha Samagik Sangram Parishad.

"No structures should be built on any cropland. This is our state policy. Even the prime minister has repeatedly said this to protect cropland. We are also demanding the same. There is no ambiguity," she said.

"Three Santal men died to save their land. Their families are yet to get justice. How can we say a pro-liberation party is ruling the country, if they are still being denied of justice?" she asked.

"We want to remind them [the government] that they have been in power for a long time by talking about the Liberation War ethos. It is their responsibility to improve the fate of the backward people," she said.

She said a separate commission for the plainland indigenous community should be formed. "We expect this from the pro-liberation government," Sultana Kamal added.

Philimon Baske, president of Sahebganj-Bagda Farm Bhumi Unddhar Sangram Committee, presided over the rally.

Among others, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad advisor Kajal Debnath, Dhaka University Professor Robayet Ferdous and many indigenous leaders spoke at the rally.