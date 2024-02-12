‘No economic zone on agri land’

Say eminent citizens in a letter to PM

Nine eminent citizens, in a letter issued yesterday, sought necessary measures from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the filling of agricultural land with sand under the guise of establishing an economic zone in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

They also requested the local administration to implement the court order and revoke the pre-qualification licence of Unique Properties Development Ltd owner Md Nur Ali. He obtained it from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority for establishing the "Sonargaon Economic Zone" on agricultural land in Pirojpur union of the upazila.

They hoped that the prime minister's instructions would set an example for protecting agricultural land and preventing land grabbers from initiating such projects.

"Your [PM] firm statement and stance on protecting agricultural lands and water bodies, alongside various laws, policies, and government plans to preserve them, have created hope among people," said the letter issued by the eminent citizens, including rights activists Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir, and Transparency International Bangladesh's Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman.

"The way agricultural lands and water bodies are being filled up by land grabbers is alarming. In many cases, the administration's indifference and collusion are hindering the preservation of agricultural land, as evidenced by the illegal filling of agricultural land in six mouzas by Unique Properties Development Limited in the name of the 'Sonargaon Economic Zone'," the letter said.

The six mouzas of Pirojpur union in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district are low-lying lands included in the government's IRRI scheme, reads the letter.

A private housing company named Unique Properties Development Limited undertook a housing project named "Sonargaon Resort City" in 2011 by filling up these agricultural lands, the letter said, adding that the company grabbed 2,350 bighas of land for the implementation of its project and commenced filling the soil, and locals were threatened and coerced into selling their land in some cases.

The local administration, Department of Environment, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority have accused and fined the Managing Director of Unique Property Development Limited and the Managing Director of Sonargaon Economic Zone at different times for illegal landfilling, the letter stated.

The other signatories to the letter are the Association for Land Reform and Development's Executive Editor Shamsul Huda, Ain o Salish Kendra's Executive Director Faruq Faisel, Nagorik Uddyog's Chief Executive Zakir Hossain, BLAST's legal advisor SM Rezaul Karim, writer Pavel Partha, and Green Voice's Central Coordinator Alamgir Kabir.