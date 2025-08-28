No directive from govt to involve army in student union elections: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) today dismissed reports circulating in the media and on social media platforms about army deployment in the upcoming central student union elections at different universities.

In a statement, the ISPR said, "No directive has been given from the government to involve the Bangladesh Army in these elections, nor will there be any scope for such involvement in the future."

The release further said the army believes the elections can be held in a peaceful and festive atmosphere with the direct assistance of existing law enforcement agencies and under the overall supervision of the university authorities.

"Bangladesh Army extends its best wishes to all," it added.