No destruction, anger or revenge; we need love and peace: Khaleda

Screengrab

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today said she wanted love and peace instead of destruction and revenge to rebuild the country.

In her first public speech since 2018, delivered via video link at the BNP rally in Nayapaltan, she thanked people as they fought and prayed for her to be released from imprisonment.

"I have been released now. I want to thank the brave people who were in a do-or-die struggle to make possible the impossible," she said.

"This victory brings us a new possibility to come back from the debris of plunder, corruption and ill-politics. We need to reform this country as a prosperous one.

"Youths are our future. We need to build a democratic Bangladesh newly to fulfil their dream, and for which they shed their blood."

She urged all to strengthen the hands of the youths.

"No destruction, no anger and no revenge, we need love and peace to rebuild our country," she said.

