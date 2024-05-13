No departmental action against the UNO yet

More than a month has passed since the Information Commission's recommendation to take departmental action against Sherpur's Nakla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Ummul Banin for misconduct with a local journalist, but no action has been taken against her so far.

Following such a recommendation, the officials concerned usually get removed from the post, and a committee is formed to investigate such misconduct.

However, the public administration ministry has not paid heed to the information ministry's recommendation as of now.

On March 7, local journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana of the Bangla daily Desh Rupantor applied to the Nakla UNO office seeking information. Instead of providing information, UNO Sadia directed an assistant commissioner (land) to set up a mobile court, and the journalist was sent to jail.

Information Commission investigated the incident and found evidence of the UNO's reluctance to provide information, which is tantamount to misconduct.

According to sources, the commission has only investigated the issue of not providing information, as the matter of the mobile court is not under their jurisdiction.

Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam Jhinuk investigated the incident.

On April 2 last month, UNO Sadia appeared at the hearing of the Information Commission and presented her argument. Later that day, the commission made its decision.

The investigation found evidence that Sadia obstructed the delivery of information as a UNO of the upazila.

The decision taken by the Information Commission states, "The Commission has investigated the matter of its own volition. After reviewing the hearing and investigation proceedings, it was found that the Designated Officer (RTI) refused to accept the request for information without any reasonable reason under Section 27(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2009."

The commission, in its decision, also said UNO Sadia, and the RTI officer in charge have obstructed access to information mentioned in Section 27(3) of the Right to Information Act, 2009.

"It was recommended to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration to take departmental disciplinary action against the UNO, considering her to have misbehaved," mentioned the decision letter.

Officials of the field administration wing of Ministry of Public Administration declined to comment on what decision is being taken in this regard.

Contacted, Sherpur DC Abdullah Al Khairum told The Daily Star that he had no information on the matter.

"It's our job to implement the decisions that come from the higher-ups," he said, adding that there is no scope to take any step in this regard from our level.

Asked, Mymensing Divisional Commissioner Ommey Salma Tanzia said they too have no information about the issue, saying that the public administration ministry is entitled to comment on this.

According to the public administration sources, they were yet to take any steps in this regard. However, the sources said a decision will be taken soon.