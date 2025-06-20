No decision on truth commission formation yet

Says law ministry

No official decision has been made yet regarding the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the law ministry said in a press release yesterday.

Some newspapers have recently published reports containing statements from the adviser on law, justice and parliamentary affairs about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The statement said recent media reports quoting the adviser on law, justice, and parliamentary affairs, Asif Nazrul, about the possible formation of such a commission.

"In this context, in the interest of clearing confusion, it is informed that no official decision has been taken so far to form the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In his latest speech, the law adviser (Asif Nazrul) said they (government) will talk to political parties, student leaders and experts on time and will think about what can be done in this regard," the ministry said.

He (law adviser) also said that the formation of such a commission could be considered only after the trial of the genocide committed during the July uprising and once the leaders involved express remorse — to show that mass murderers are isolated from the nation, according to the press release.