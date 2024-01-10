No comments

Says EC Alamgir about statements from US, UK on national polls

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir yesterday said they would refrain from making any comment regarding the statements from the international community, including the US and the UK, on the January 7 national elections.

"Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has already commented about the election. We don't have anything to say in this regard," he told reporters at his EC office when his attention was drawn to the statements of the US and the UK regarding the polls.

The CEC on January 7 said the election was held in a free, fair and impartial manner with the concerted efforts of all.

Later yesterday, US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement said, "The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated."

The US had long been calling for a free, fair and peaceful election. The Biden-led administration also imposed sanctions on Rab and seven of its members in December 2021, and then announced that those undermining democratic elections in Bangladesh will face visa restrictions.

"Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," read the statement made by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson.

The 12th national election was boycotted by 16 political parties, including BNP and its allies and some leftist parties over their demand for holding the polls under a caretaker government.

A free and fair election is not possible under the incumbent government, they said.

The 28 parties that participated in the polls include the ruling Awami League-led alliance, and some small, newly floated but little-known political entities known as King's Parties.

AL won 222 seats, while independent candidates -- most of them also AL leaders -- won 62 seats. Jatiyo Party won only 11 seats, and one candidate each from Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party-won one seat.