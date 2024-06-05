No citizen can be prevented from getting passport: HC

Court keeps Sunamganj official waiting in courtroom for 2 hours as punishment

The High Court today ruled that no citizen can be deprived from receiving passport, even if any criminal case is pending against him.

"The Supreme Court has earlier repeatedly observed that pendency of any criminal case cannot prevent a citizen from getting his or her passport," the HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman said while delivering verdict on a contempt of court petition against an assistant director of Sunamganj passport office, Md Moniruzzaman.

The bench also kept Moniruzzaman waiting in the courtroom for two hours since 11:00am as a symbolic punishment for committing contempt of court.

The judges of the HC bench, however, said the punishment of Moniruzzaman will not affect his service carrier, but it will send a message to other high officials so that they must comply with this court's orders.

Earlier in the day, Moniruzzaman offered unconditional apology to the HC for violating its directive.

One Hussain Ahmed filed the contempt of court petition with the HC against Moniruzzaman for refusing to handover his (Hussain) passport to him despite the HC directive.

Following a writ petition, the HC on March 3 ordered the director general of immigration and passport, Major General Md Nurul Anwar, and assistant director of Sunamganj passport office, Md Moniruzzaman, to send the passport of petitioner Hussain Ahmed to him in 15 days through post office.

He (Hussain) submitted the certified copy of the HC order to the passport office of Sunamganj on March 31 in order to get his passport.

But Assistant Director Moniruzzaman on April 3 issued a letter saying that Hussain will not be given passport as criminal cases are pending against him.

Then he (Hussain) filed the contempt of court petition against Nurul Anwar and Moniruzzaman.