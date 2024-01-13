No chance for outsiders

Says BCB boss

Nazmul Hassan Papon indicated a willingness to cut short his tenure as Bangladesh Cricket Board president after he was handed responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Thursday.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Hassan informed that in case he resigns as BCB president, only current members of the BCB board of directors can be elected as a new president.

However, chances remain slim of the BCB president being able to resign before his term officially ends in October 2025. The present scenario is not very clear.

One BCB top official asked this reporter whether the BCB president was actually saying he wanted to resign or did he say something while talking about the process of electing a new president.

It would mean that the incumbent board may not be thinking too far ahead in regards to a successor for the BCB president.

"I wanted to end it this term which will end next year. I will try to end it this year," Hassan had told reporters on Thursday. While there exists no conflict of interest in being the BCB president while holding a position in the ministry, the BCB boss talked about some predicaments if he wanted to leave now.

"First thing is that even if I wish for it, I can't leave now. We have seen this in the case of Zimbabwe where they were suspended for almost two years, and also in the case of Sri Lanka. I feel that there can't be a rush to take a decision which may harm the country's cricket," he told reporters yesterday.

He identified two factors of importance. One being his own board's term, which is for four years. Another was the ICC board's term under the current ICC chairman Greg Barclay, which runs till 2024.

He pointed out that he is in various ICC committees, and that ICC does not accept changes in these positions. Moreover, BCB cannot nominate someone to take over the roles that Hassan is serving in the ICC committees as only the ICC can nominate from their present directors for the committees.

In any case, no one outside of the current board of directors would be able to come in as BCB president if Hassan does resign eventually.

"I have to talk to them [ICC]. I feel that at the earliest, when ICC's term ends, I can talk to them and have an opportunity to get out of it smoothly. But in that case, those that are directors now, one has to be chosen from among them. There is no opportunity for someone to come from outside," he said.

What are the criterions for electing a new president in case Hassan decides to cut short his tenure?

Shedding light on the matter, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star yesterday, "The BCB president has to be an elected person. The election process is that the person has to be a councillor of BCB. After that he has to become a director through election. Then from the directors one can become the president. That's the process.

"At this moment, no one from outside [BCB] can become president since you have to become a councillor and there is no constitutional provision for that right now. Councillors are called before their tenure ends but current councillors have term until 2025."

Hassan was first elected as the BCB boss in 2012 and has been at the helm ever since. The 63-year-old was re-elected as the BCB president in October 2021 for a third successive term.