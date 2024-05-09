No cattle markets at Aftabnagar

Bangladesh
The High Court yesterday stayed the process for setting up cattle markets at Aftabnagar in the capital on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the notifications issued by Dhaka north and south city corporations on April 4 for setting up cattle markets at Aftabnagar should not be declared illegal. 

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Md Alamgir Hossain Dhali, a resident of the area.

Petitioner's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told reporters that Aftabnagar is a residential area.

If cattle markets are set up in this residential area its environment will be polluted, he said.

