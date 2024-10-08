No cases have gone to trial in three years

Three years have passed, but the cases filed over incidents of placing a Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla's Nanuar Dighirpar and the subsequent vandalism, attacks on Hindu temples, and communal violence countrywide are yet to go to trial.

According to police records, 12 cases were filed with different police stations within Cumilla district after the incident of October 13, 2021.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cumilla has investigated six of these cases.

Charge sheets for two of them were submitted under the Digital Security Act against 10 individuals, and charge sheets for the four other cases were submitted against 99 people with allegations of vandalism under the Special Powers Act.

Even after charges were framed, the legal proceedings for the cases have not been initiated, said Mafuzur Rahman, assistant superintendent of police at CID Cumilla.

Meanwhile, the Police Bureau of Investigation has submitted charge sheets in three cases, including the Dilip Das murder case.

They have also submitted the final report on the case over insulting religious sentiment in Debidwar, said Inspector Helal Uddin Ahmed of PBI.

Notably, a CID charge sheet accused Iqbal Hossain, 30, son of Nur Ahmed Alam and Amena Begum of the Laskarpukur area, alongside four others, for instigating violence by placing the Quran at the puja mandap. Other than Iqbal, the rest of the accused are out on bail.

The three other cases were filed with the Cyber Tribunal, Chattogram, said Mojibur Rahman, court inspector at Cumilla District Judge Court.

Contacted, officials at the Cyber Tribunal, Chattogram could not provide any updates on the cases.

Mojibur Rahman also told The Daily Star, "Police investigations over the cases connected with the puja mandap incident have already been completed. Legal proceedings and witnesses are needed to complete the trial."

Jahirul Islam Salim, public prosecutor of the District Judge Court, said, "The cases are still not ready for trial."

Nirmol Paul, acting president of Puja Ujjapon Committee in Cumilla district, said, "Only police can comment about the condition of the cases filed over those incidents."

According to Puja Ujjapon Committee, there will be 777 mandaps in the district this year.