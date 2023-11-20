No campaigning before Dec 18: EC

Directs aspiring candidates to remove campaign materials on their own

The Election Commission has asked aspiring candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election to remove posters, banners, paintings, billboards, arches, pandals, lightings, and other campaign materials at their own cost.

The EC recently sent a letter to the local government division asking to take necessary measures in this regard.

As per the EC's decision, an order has been issued to the local government institutions, including city corporations and municipalities, to execute it.

EC deputy secretary Md Atiar Rahman wrote to the Local Government Division in this regard on November 16.

According to the election schedule, the EC will allocate symbols to the candidates on December 18 and till then, all kinds of campaigning is banned. After getting symbol allocation, candidates will be allowed to campaign till 48 hours before the polls (8:00am on January 5).

During the campaign, the candidates should follow the code of conduct. The punishment for breach of code of conduct is a maximum six months' imprisonment or Tk 50,000 fine or both, according to the EC.