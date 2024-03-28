No bulkhead movement five days before and after Eid

Special security measures on riverway from April 3 to 17

The movement of all types of bulkheads will be completely halted five days before and after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure hassle-free journey for holidaymakers.

Md Abdul Alim, chief of river police, made the announcement at Police Plaza yesterday at a views exchange meeting regarding traffic management ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Alim, also an additional inspector general of police, said, "Special security measures have been taken from April 3 to 17 to make the river journey of homebound people easier. Even the movement of speedboats will be suspended after sunset during the period."

"Human life is more valuable than time. No vessel should run at highspeed with extra passengers for competition," he said.

The river police chief asked passengers to call control room number 01320169598 or the National Emergency Service 999 if there is any problem.

During the meeting, decisions were taken to refrain from carrying extra passengers in launches, plying faulty launches, to ensure life jackets and buoys in proportion to the number of passengers on launches, among others.

River police will increase special surveillance to stop any harassment, including extortion, theft, preventing fishing nets on the way to the vessels, monitoring collection of proper fare and ensuring that passengers are picked up or dropped only at terminals, and adequate firefighting arrangements in all vessels, said officials.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Bangladesh Launch Owners Association, Shipping Workers Federation, Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation, Bangladesh Shipping Workers and Employees Union, Bangladesh Cargo Trawler Bulk Head Sramik Union, and various government and non-government organisations related to vessels and waterways attended the meeting.